Tema Etfs LLC Purchases Shares of 3,059 Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 58.7% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,937,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,800,000 after buying an additional 716,954 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 510.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 707,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,396,000 after buying an additional 591,588 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4,217.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 426,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,707,000 after buying an additional 416,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,920,000 after buying an additional 200,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 333.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 256,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,746,000 after buying an additional 197,317 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $246.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $249.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 7,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $131.49 per share, for a total transaction of $996,168.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 184,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,318,418.05. This represents a 4.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $141.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.61. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.70 and a 52 week high of $262.87.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 13.36%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Align Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.