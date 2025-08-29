Tema Etfs LLC Purchases Shares of 2,375 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 462,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,570,000 after purchasing an additional 105,920 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $25,684,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.
Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.1%
Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $235.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.30 and a 52 week high of $255.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.97 and its 200 day moving average is $225.75.
Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on CBOE. Morgan Stanley set a $218.00 price objective on Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $231.38.
Cboe Global Markets Profile
Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.
