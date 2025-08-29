Tema Etfs LLC Purchases Shares of 2,375 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 462,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,570,000 after purchasing an additional 105,920 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $25,684,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $235.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.30 and a 52 week high of $255.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.97 and its 200 day moving average is $225.75.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CBOE. Morgan Stanley set a $218.00 price objective on Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $231.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.