Tema Etfs LLC Decreases Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. $GH

Tema Etfs LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,960 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,794,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,053,000 after buying an additional 1,403,670 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,315,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,742,000 after buying an additional 1,138,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,673,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth about $22,639,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,890,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,761,000 after buying an additional 525,368 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

GH opened at $64.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.46. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $65.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Guardant Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 6,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $322,791.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,591.38. This trade represents a 40.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Musa Tariq sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $158,947.11. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,689.30. This represents a 30.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,542 shares of company stock valued at $11,852,491. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GH. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Guardant Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

