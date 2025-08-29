Tema Etfs LLC Decreases Holdings in Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ORIC

Tema Etfs LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the quarter. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in Oric Pharmaceuticals were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 1,048.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oric Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Dominic Piscitelli sold 32,466 shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $340,893.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 68,317 shares in the company, valued at $717,328.50. The trade was a 32.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Angie You purchased 26,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $249,745.83. Following the acquisition, the director owned 26,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,745.83. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $416,289. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oric Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

Oric Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $10.03 on Friday. Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01. The company has a market cap of $974.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.69.

Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oric Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

