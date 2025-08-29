Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 14,200 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Newmont by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in Newmont by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Newmont by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. Scotiabank upped their price target on Newmont from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. National Bankshares upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.90 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

In related news, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $477,160.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,472.30. This trade represents a 17.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $162,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,381.34. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,246 shares of company stock worth $1,373,251. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NEM opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.30. Newmont Corporation has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $73.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.77.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

