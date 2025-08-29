TD Capital Management LLC Has $29,000 Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 566.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 91.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 488.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of AMP opened at $517.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $521.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.14 and a 52-week high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.11. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $534.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ameriprise Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total value of $5,032,910.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,613.83. The trade was a 47.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.