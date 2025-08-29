TC Energy Corporation $TRP Holdings Raised by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,808,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,053,228 shares during the quarter. TC Energy makes up about 0.9% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $935,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 222.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 75.3% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. TC Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.39. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.75.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. TC Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 28.98%.The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.6148 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 83.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cibc World Mkts raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded TC Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

