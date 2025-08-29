T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 864,030 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up about 1.8% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.61% of T-Mobile US worth $1,837,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 15.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.3%

T-Mobile US stock opened at $250.56 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.61 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.06. The firm has a market cap of $281.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Arete Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.12, for a total value of $627,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 158,703 shares in the company, valued at $39,853,497.36. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.35, for a total value of $17,554,284.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 635,643,164 shares in the company, valued at $159,768,909,271.40. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,348,570 shares of company stock valued at $557,796,833. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.