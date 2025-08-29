Synovus Financial Corp Has $455,000 Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,810,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $695,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 17,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $231,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SGOV opened at $100.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

