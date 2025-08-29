Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. $SHOO

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 64.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 612.4% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 106,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 91,463 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.2% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 490,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 7.8% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 248,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 18,024 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 37.4% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 40,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,452,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,333,000 after buying an additional 106,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.16. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $556.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 3.92%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.14%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

