SVB Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 3,102 AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. $AVDX

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the fourth quarter valued at $45,067,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,653,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after purchasing an additional 127,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 208.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 24,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVDX shares. BTIG Research cut shares of AvidXchange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna cut AvidXchange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on AvidXchange from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Baird R W cut AvidXchange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on AvidXchange from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.04.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Shares of AVDX stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.56 and a beta of 1.20. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). AvidXchange had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.80%.The company had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. AvidXchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

