Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.6264.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of Sunrun from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

RUN opened at $16.37 on Friday. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.37.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.25. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 120.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $569.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 17,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $283,026.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 422,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,798.75. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 8,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $86,588.10. Following the transaction, the executive owned 679,044 shares in the company, valued at $7,340,465.64. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,360 shares of company stock valued at $954,649 in the last ninety days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Sunrun by 2.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $667,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,948,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 120,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 244,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 778,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 67,511 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

