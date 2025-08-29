Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) versus Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Critical Comparison

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) and Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Lifevantage shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of Lifevantage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Straumann and Lifevantage”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Straumann $2.84 billion 6.62 $441.09 million N/A N/A Lifevantage $200.16 million 0.82 $2.94 million $0.69 18.99

Straumann has higher revenue and earnings than Lifevantage.

Dividends

Straumann pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lifevantage pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Lifevantage pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lifevantage has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Lifevantage is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Straumann has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifevantage has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Straumann and Lifevantage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Straumann 0 0 0 3 4.00 Lifevantage 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lifevantage has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 132.82%. Given Lifevantage’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lifevantage is more favorable than Straumann.

Profitability

This table compares Straumann and Lifevantage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Straumann N/A N/A N/A Lifevantage 4.12% 34.67% 15.24%

Summary

Lifevantage beats Straumann on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss. The company offers dental implants and components made from titanium, titanium alloy, and ceramics; prosthetic elements made od ceramics, metal or polymer; and clear aligners. In addition, it offers resins for 3D printing and thermoplastics for clear aligner production; and biomaterials for tissue generation. Further, it provides digital equipment comprising scanners, milling machines and 3D printers. Further, it offers training and education services. The company provides its products to general dentists, specialists, and dental technicians and laboratories, as well as customers, such as distributors, hospitals, universities, and dental service organizations in approximately 100 countries through a network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. Straumann Holding AG was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About Lifevantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix. The company also provides anti-aging skin care products, including liquid collagen, facial cleansers, perfecting lotions, eye serums, anti-aging creams, hand creams, beauty serum, as well as hair care products, such as invigorating shampoos, nourishing conditioners, and scalp serums under the LifeVantage TrueScience brand name. In addition, it offers bath and body, and targeted relief products, such as body lotion, body wash, body butter, deodorant, soothing balm, and body rub under the TrueScience brand name. It sells its products through its website and network of independent distributors in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Canada, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Taiwan, Austria, Spain, Ireland, Belgium, New Zealand, Singapore, and the Philippines. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

