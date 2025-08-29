Stony Point Capital LLC Purchases 68,910 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,910 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 1.9% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $18,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 736,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $88,992,000 after acquiring an additional 67,853 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 167,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after acquiring an additional 29,158 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,891,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $349,284,000 after acquiring an additional 144,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 387,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.58.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $137.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.79. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.22 and a 1-year high of $145.58. The stock has a market cap of $153.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.