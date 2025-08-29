Stony Point Capital LLC Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,058 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.66.

Netflix Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,231.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $523.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $660.80 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,231.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,116.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total value of $491,276.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $36,625,558.70. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,163 shares of company stock valued at $151,917,174. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

