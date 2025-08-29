Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) CEO James Hillebrand Sells 2,162 Shares

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) CEO James Hillebrand sold 2,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total transaction of $180,137.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,939,569.44. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

SYBT stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $56.35 and a one year high of $83.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.96.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $97.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1,405.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SYBT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYBT

About Stock Yards Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.