Stem (NYSE:STEM) versus DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Head to Head Review

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stem and DXC Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stem $144.58 million 0.91 -$854.01 million ($28.99) -0.54 DXC Technology $12.87 billion 0.20 $389.00 million $2.06 6.90

Profitability

DXC Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Stem. Stem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DXC Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Stem and DXC Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem -14.04% N/A -21.90% DXC Technology 2.96% 18.59% 4.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Stem and DXC Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 7 0 0 2.00 DXC Technology 1 5 0 0 1.83

Stem presently has a consensus target price of $10.86, suggesting a potential downside of 31.21%. DXC Technology has a consensus target price of $15.60, suggesting a potential upside of 9.81%. Given DXC Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than Stem.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.6% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Stem shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of DXC Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Stem has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXC Technology has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DXC Technology beats Stem on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stem

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain insights, automate operations, and accelerate their transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions, which enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business. This segment also simplifies, modernize, and accelerate mission-critical applications that support business agility and growth through applications services; provides proprietary modular insurance software and platforms; and operates a wide spectrum of insurance business process services, as well as helps to operate and improve bank cards, payment and lending process and operations, and customer experiences. The GIS segment offers security services, such as IT security, operations and culture for migrating to the cloud, protecting data with a zero-trust strategy, and manage a security operation center; and cloud infrastructure and IT outsourcing services. This segment also delivers a consumer-like experience, centralize IT management, and support services, as well as improves the total cost of ownership; and orchestrates hybrid cloud and multicloud environments. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to commercial businesses and public sector enterprises. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

