State of Wyoming Raises Stock Position in Ready Capital Corp $RC

State of Wyoming grew its stake in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 404.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 1,410.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:RC opened at $4.25 on Friday. Ready Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $697.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Ready Capital had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 40.59%.The company had revenue of ($9.77) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Corp will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.8%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently -27.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RC. Wall Street Zen lowered Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $4.25 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

