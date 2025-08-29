State of Wyoming Raises Position in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Aercap were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Aercap by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aercap by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aercap by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aercap by 473.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aercap by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Aercap Stock Performance

NYSE:AER opened at $123.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.44. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $124.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Aercap Announces Dividend

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Aercap had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 36.93%.The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.600-11.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Aercap’s payout ratio is 6.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AER shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Aercap from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.57.

Aercap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

