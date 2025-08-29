State of Wyoming Lowers Position in KBR, Inc. $KBR

State of Wyoming cut its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in KBR were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in KBR by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in KBR by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,208,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,997,000 after purchasing an additional 227,251 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 413,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after purchasing an additional 64,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Stock Down 0.7%

KBR stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.76.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. KBR had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.52%.The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. KBR has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.780-3.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 23.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In related news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $1,056,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 802,361 shares in the company, valued at $42,372,684.41. This represents a 2.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KBR. KeyCorp cut KBR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on KBR from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KBR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Read Our Latest Report on KBR

KBR Company Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.