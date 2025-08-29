State of Wyoming Buys 535,316 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. $CCO

State of Wyoming boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,129,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 535,316 shares during the quarter. Clear Channel Outdoor makes up approximately 0.3% of State of Wyoming’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. State of Wyoming owned about 0.43% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,023,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 387,950 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,085,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 71,076 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.8% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 18,076,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,065,000 after buying an additional 1,310,680 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.7% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 5,661,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 547,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCO. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clear Channel Outdoor

In related news, major shareholder Arturo R. Moreno acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 65,612,859 shares in the company, valued at $70,205,759.13. This trade represents a 1.55% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 1,517,322 shares of company stock worth $1,632,717 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE:CCO opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $623.75 million, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 2.65. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $402.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.37 million. Clear Channel Outdoor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.