State of Wyoming Boosts Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. InterDigital accounts for 0.3% of State of Wyoming’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. State of Wyoming’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital during the first quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital during the first quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in InterDigital during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 957.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other news, Director Samir Armaly sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total value of $176,459.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,554.56. This represents a 19.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $156,675.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,930.72. The trade was a 10.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,883. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $273.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.76 and a 12 month high of $277.95.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $3.75. The firm had revenue of $300.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.93 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.170-14.770 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.720 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.11%.

About InterDigital

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.