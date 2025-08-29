Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM Position Lifted by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 971,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,595 shares during the period. Sprouts Farmers Market comprises approximately 1.4% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $148,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joseph D. O’leary sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $440,755.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,149.58. This trade represents a 16.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $230,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,800. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,319 shares of company stock valued at $5,531,258 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital set a $155.00 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.73.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

SFM opened at $141.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.73 and a 200 day moving average of $157.48. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.05 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

