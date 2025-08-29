Sports Field (OTCMKTS:SFHI) and Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) Critical Contrast

Sports Field (OTCMKTS:SFHI – Get Free Report) and Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sports Field and Interactive Strength, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sports Field 0 0 0 0 0.00 Interactive Strength 0 0 0 1 4.00

Interactive Strength has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 280.71%. Given Interactive Strength’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Interactive Strength is more favorable than Sports Field.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sports Field N/A N/A N/A Interactive Strength -310.22% -202.21% -44.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sports Field and Interactive Strength’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sports Field and Interactive Strength”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sports Field N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Interactive Strength $5.38 million 1.14 -$34.93 million ($7,629.53) 0.00

Sports Field has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Interactive Strength.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Interactive Strength shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Sports Field shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Interactive Strength shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Interactive Strength beats Sports Field on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sports Field

Sports Field Holdings, Inc. designs and builds athletic facilities. The firm through its subsidiary, FirstForm, Inc. engages in the design, engineering and construction of athletic facilities and sports complexes. It also designs, develops and manufactures sports surfacing products and associated pre-engineered construction systems. The company was founded on February 8, 2011 and is headquartered in St. Charles, IL.

About Interactive Strength

Interactive Strength Inc., doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance. It also provides video on-demand classes, and personal training and expert health coaching services. The company sells its products through retail stores, as well as online. Interactive Strength Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

