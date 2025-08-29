SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV Shares Sold by JDM Financial Group LLC

JDM Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV opened at $54.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

