SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM Holdings Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,733 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of SPEM opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average is $41.15. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $45.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

