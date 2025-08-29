Sophon 1-Day Volume Reaches $24.45 Million (SOPH)

Sophon (SOPH) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 29th. Sophon has a market cap of $61.73 million and $24.45 million worth of Sophon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sophon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sophon has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sophon Profile

Sophon was first traded on May 28th, 2025. Sophon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Sophon’s official Twitter account is @sophon. Sophon’s official website is sophon.xyz. The official message board for Sophon is blog.sophon.xyz.

Sophon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sophon (SOPH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sophon has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sophon is 0.03201372 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $12,081,748.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sophon.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sophon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sophon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sophon using one of the exchanges listed above.

