Smead Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Smead Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. NVR accounts for 4.0% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $233,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 150.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $8,070.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 2.97. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6,562.85 and a 1-year high of $9,964.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7,743.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7,381.22.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $104.89 by $3.65. NVR had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $120.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, Director Alexandra A. Jung sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,082.44, for a total value of $1,616,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,183. The trade was a 72.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total value of $981,285.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,208.08. This represents a 24.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 975 shares of company stock worth $7,869,360 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,783.33.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

