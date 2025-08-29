Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF $QYLD

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 70.9% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 9,250,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,837,000 after buying an additional 3,836,324 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,759,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,190,000 after purchasing an additional 510,694 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,590,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,076,000 after purchasing an additional 423,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,450,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,304,000 after purchasing an additional 344,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 60.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 908,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,112,000 after purchasing an additional 340,615 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $18.89.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.1677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.0%.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.