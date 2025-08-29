Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Buys 487 Shares of Cognex Corporation $CGNX

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Cognex by 126.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,609,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $137,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,457 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 32.0% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,082,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $181,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,832 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 16,472.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 819,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,432,000 after purchasing an additional 814,086 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter worth approximately $22,191,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cognex by 34.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,539,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,756,000 after purchasing an additional 647,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $44.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.01 and a beta of 1.47. Cognex Corporation has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $45.03.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.70 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 13.13%.Cognex’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Cognex has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.240-0.290 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Cognex from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cognex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Melius raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cognex from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cognex from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.31.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

