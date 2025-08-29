SkyWest, Inc. $SKYW Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SKYW. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,474,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1,999.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 150,711 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 9,644.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 152,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,290,000 after purchasing an additional 150,550 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter worth $12,839,000. Finally, Bandera Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 138.1% during the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 209,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,260,000 after purchasing an additional 121,240 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $122.50 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.57. SkyWest had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.62%.The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SKYW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on SkyWest from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on SkyWest from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

In other news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $816,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 47,810 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,992.70. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Welch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $1,160,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,666.53. This represents a 26.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,204,148. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

