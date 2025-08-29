Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

SKYE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Skye Bioscience to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th.

SKYE opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. Skye Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $107.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.21.

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skye Bioscience will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vii, Llc sold 170,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $582,935.58. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,626.06. This represents a 74.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Schwab sold 170,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $582,935.58. Following the sale, the director directly owned 57,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,626.06. The trade was a 74.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,810 shares of company stock worth $1,601,097. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skye Bioscience

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Skye Bioscience by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Skye Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skye Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Skye Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

