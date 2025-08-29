Siren L.L.C. Sells 8,737 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RCKT

Siren L.L.C. reduced its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,737 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. LJI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCKT stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $361.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.46. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCKT shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.73.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elisabeth Bjork purchased 10,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,400. This trade represents a 33.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 11,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $33,706.22. Following the sale, the insider owned 224,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,763.88. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,927 shares of company stock valued at $111,413. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

