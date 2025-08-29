Siren L.L.C. Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Siren L.L.C. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 119.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,298 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 46,806.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,990,767 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,147,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,754,954,000 after buying an additional 1,856,544 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $607,443,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,482.7% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,298,389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,216,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,414.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 889,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $395,321,000 after buying an additional 830,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.58.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $353.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $364.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.70. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.04 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The stock has a market cap of $150.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

