Siren L.L.C. Has $4.71 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Siren L.L.C. grew its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in Datadog by 887.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 96.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DDOG stock opened at $140.96 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $170.08. The company has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 402.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 41,468 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total value of $5,576,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 452,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,883,847.43. The trade was a 8.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 32,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $4,292,500.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 548,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,541,461.70. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,613,650 shares of company stock valued at $206,313,892 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Datadog and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $136.00 price target on shares of Datadog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.10.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

