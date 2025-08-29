Simplify MBS ETF $MTBA Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,058,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316,987 shares during the period. Simplify MBS ETF accounts for 1.8% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.38% of Simplify MBS ETF worth $53,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,757,000 after purchasing an additional 346,809 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simplify MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,492,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 280,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 175,515 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Simplify MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,697,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. raised its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 705,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,387,000 after purchasing an additional 124,842 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTBA stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.95. Simplify MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $51.97.

About Simplify MBS ETF

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

