Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Shares Up 39.1% – Time to Buy?

Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (CVE:SVG – Get Free Report) rose 39.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 171,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 735% from the average daily volume of 20,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Silver Grail Resources Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.68 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09.
Silver Grail Resources Company Profile
Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and dealing of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, cobalt, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.
Further Reading
