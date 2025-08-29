SIG (LON:SHI) Trading Down 9% – What’s Next?

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.88 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 10.92 ($0.15). 184,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,502,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.16).

SIG Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £130.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SIG (LON:SHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX (11.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIG had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.09%. As a group, analysts predict that SIG plc will post 4.1880342 earnings per share for the current year.

About SIG

SIG is a leading pan-European provider of specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions, differentiated through specialist knowledge, product mix and end markets.

We connect over 75,000 customers with thousands of leading and specialist products and brands from our suppliers.

