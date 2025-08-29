Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) Director Mitchell Goldsteen Sells 9,229 Shares

Shimmick Corporation (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) Director Mitchell Goldsteen sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $30,640.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,125,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,135,262.28. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shimmick Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SHIM opened at $3.12 on Friday. Shimmick Corporation has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $110.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85.

Institutional Trading of Shimmick

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHIM. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Shimmick by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shimmick in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Shimmick by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 749,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shimmick Company Profile

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.

