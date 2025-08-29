ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TTAN. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp set a $140.00 price objective on shares of ServiceTitan and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceTitan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

ServiceTitan Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTAN opened at $108.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServiceTitan has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $131.33.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. ServiceTitan has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceTitan will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceTitan news, Director William J.G. Griffith sold 90,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $9,999,960.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 483,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,195,013.65. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $51,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,503,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,364,242. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,546,850 shares of company stock worth $164,753,189 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceTitan

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,793,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

