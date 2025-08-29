SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SelectQuote in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on SelectQuote from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

SelectQuote Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.39 million, a P/E ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.68.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $345.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.09 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 3.12%. SelectQuote has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLQT. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 2,873.2% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,055,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 71.3% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,931,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 803,594 shares in the last quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,847,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 75.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,773,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 762,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,320,000 after buying an additional 516,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

