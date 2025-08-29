Seaport Res Ptn Has Negative Outlook of Boeing Q3 Earnings

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Boeing in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($2.58) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.90) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BA. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.90.

Shares of BA opened at $236.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.66. The company has a market capitalization of $178.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.48. Boeing has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $242.69.

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,489 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 19.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,333,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $227,365,000 after acquiring an additional 218,049 shares during the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Advanced Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

