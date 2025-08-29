Sea Limited Sponsored ADR $SE Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 171.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,935 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,311 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SEA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,464 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $1,088,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SEA by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,946,347 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $312,607,000 after acquiring an additional 329,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SEA stock opened at $185.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $109.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.30 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.09. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $75.67 and a fifty-two week high of $190.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.38). SEA had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 6.23%.The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SE. Wedbush lifted their target price on SEA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark lifted their target price on SEA from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SEA from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SE

SEA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.