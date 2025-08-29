Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $48.72 million for the quarter. Scienjoy had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 0.86%.

Scienjoy Stock Performance

Shares of Scienjoy stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. Scienjoy has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.16. The company has a market cap of $26.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Scienjoy Company Profile

Featured Stories

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

