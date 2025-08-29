Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $48.72 million for the quarter. Scienjoy had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 0.86%.
Scienjoy Stock Performance
Shares of Scienjoy stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. Scienjoy has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.16. The company has a market cap of $26.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.34.
Scienjoy Company Profile
