Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 382.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,832 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1%

SCHP opened at $26.95 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $27.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.53.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.