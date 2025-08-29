Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ Shares Purchased by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 145.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657,360 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC owned 0.30% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $25,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KilterHowling LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. KilterHowling LLC now owns 1,165,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,679,000 after acquiring an additional 25,761 shares during the period. Note Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Note Advisors LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 107,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,159 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 139,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,165.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,274,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,632 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.32 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.43 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.02.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

