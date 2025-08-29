Samsonite Group (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Samsonite Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. Approximately 121,382 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 216% from the previous session’s volume of 38,370 shares.The stock last traded at $10.75 and had previously closed at $10.98.

Samsonite Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Samsonite Group alerts:

Samsonite Group (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.00 million. Samsonite Group had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Samsonite Group S.A. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsonite Group Cuts Dividend

About Samsonite Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.3865 dividend. This represents a yield of 416.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Samsonite Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

(Get Free Report)

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.