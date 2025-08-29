Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. $SBH Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,728 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.54% of Sally Beauty worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 33,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 29,228 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 354.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 40,318 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $887,000.

Insider Activity at Sally Beauty

In other news, Director Diana Sue Ferguson acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.02 per share, with a total value of $30,050.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,102.24. This trade represents a 46.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Denise Paulonis acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $52,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 366,865 shares in the company, valued at $4,306,995.10. This represents a 1.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Sally Beauty Stock Down 4.9%

SBH opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.30. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 5.26%.The firm had revenue of $933.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

