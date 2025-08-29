Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 $UPRO

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 94.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 accounts for about 1.7% of Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,714,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Performance

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 stock opened at $103.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.19. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a twelve month low of $45.88 and a twelve month high of $103.87.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

