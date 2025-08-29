Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Acquires Shares of 24,459 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 151,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 65,366 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,878,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
TLT stock opened at $87.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day moving average of $87.76.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
